Profit
Home | Energy

Petrol Prices Cut Up To 18 Paise, Diesel Stays Uniform. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

Petrol prices have continuously been cut from May 30 onwards. In the past 24 days, the prices have been slashed by Rs 2.41 in Delhi, Rs 2.5 in Mumbai

Energy | | Updated: June 22, 2018 07:36 IST
There was no change in diesel prices on Friday

Petrol prices on Friday were slashed between 14-18 paise a litre. In Delhi, prices were cut by 14 paise to Rs 76.02, while in Mumbai the petrol prices were brought down by 18 paise a litre, information on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) revealed. At the same time, Kolkata and Chennai saw the petrol price cut by 13 paise, and 15 paise respectively. Petrol prices have continuously been cut from May 30 onwards as the fuel prices were rising before then, and even touched Rs 78.43 a day prior to that i.e. on May 29. In the past 24 days, the prices have been slashed by Rs 2.41 in Delhi and 2.5 in Mumbai. On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were cut.

Petrol prices in metro cities

Delhi76.02
Kolkata78.7
Mumbai83.74
Chennai78.89
Credit: www.iocl.com

Petrol prices in other cities
Agartala71.85
Aizwal71.97
Ambala76.14
Bangalore77.25
Bhopal81.6
Bhubhaneswar74.85
Chandigarh73.12
Dehradun77.44
Gandhinagar75.33
Gangtok79.1
Guwahati78.15
Hyderabad80.52
Imphal74.11
Itanagar71.94
Jaipur78.75
Jammu77.76
Jullunder81.22
Kohima74.51
Lucknow76.92
Panjim70.05
Patna81.51
Pondicherry74.83
Port Blair65.55
Raipur76.43
Ranchi76.08
Shillong75.44
Shimla76.19
Srinagar80.45
Trivandrum79.11
Silvasa73.95
Daman73.88
Credit: www.iocl.com

However, diesel prices were kept same today. In Delhi, the fuel prices stand at Rs 67.68. At the same time, diesel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 71.99, Rs 70.23 and Rs 71.44, respectively.

Diesel prices in metro cities

Delhi67.68
Kolkata70.23
Mumbai71.99
Chennai71.44
Credit: www.iocl.com

From May 30, diesel prices are also being slashed continuously since the were rising before then and had even touched Rs 69.31 in Delhi, Rs 71.86 in Kolkata, Rs 73.79 in Mumbai and Rs 73.18 in Chennai respectively a day prior to that i.e. on May 29.

Diesel prices in other cities

Agartala65.84
Aizwal65.03
Ambala68.19
Bangalore68.73
Bhopal71.23
Bhubhaneswar72.55
Chandigarh65.72
Dehradun68.01
Gandhinagar72.74
Gangtok69.45
Guwahati70.65
Hyderabad73.56
Imphal65.75
Itanagar64.98
Jaipur72.09
Jammu68.85
Jullunder67.6
Kohima66.06
Lucknow67.83
Panjim68.88
Patna72.35
Pondicherry69.92
Port Blair63.45
Raipur73.07
Ranchi71.46
Shillong67.51
Shimla67.32
Srinagar71.07
Trivandrum72.45
Silvasa68.5
Daman68.43
Credit: www.iocl.com

In past 24 days, diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 1.63 in Delhi and Rs 1.8 in Mumbai

Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.

In the global markets, however, oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.

Brent crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.07 per barrel at 6.04 am, up $1.02 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their last close.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a producer cartel de-facto led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, is meeting together with some non-OPEC members including top producer Russia at its headquarters in the Austrian capital to discuss output policy.

The group started withholding supply in 2017 to prop up prices. (With Reuters inputs)

