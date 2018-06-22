Petrol Prices Cut Up To 18 Paise, Diesel Stays Uniform. Check Fuel Prices In Your City Petrol prices have continuously been cut from May 30 onwards. In the past 24 days, the prices have been slashed by Rs 2.41 in Delhi, Rs 2.5 in Mumbai

Petrol prices in metro cities



Delhi 76.02 Kolkata 78.7 Mumbai 83.74 Chennai 78.89 Credit: www.iocl.com

Petrol prices in other cities

Agartala 71.85 Aizwal 71.97 Ambala 76.14 Bangalore 77.25 Bhopal 81.6 Bhubhaneswar 74.85 Chandigarh 73.12 Dehradun 77.44 Gandhinagar 75.33 Gangtok 79.1 Guwahati 78.15 Hyderabad 80.52 Imphal 74.11 Itanagar 71.94 Jaipur 78.75 Jammu 77.76 Jullunder 81.22 Kohima 74.51 Lucknow 76.92 Panjim 70.05 Patna 81.51 Pondicherry 74.83 Port Blair 65.55 Raipur 76.43 Ranchi 76.08 Shillong 75.44 Shimla 76.19 Srinagar 80.45 Trivandrum 79.11 Silvasa 73.95 Daman 73.88 Credit: www.iocl.com

Diesel prices in metro cities



Delhi 67.68 Kolkata 70.23 Mumbai 71.99 Chennai 71.44 Credit: www.iocl.com

Diesel prices in other cities



Agartala 65.84 Aizwal 65.03 Ambala 68.19 Bangalore 68.73 Bhopal 71.23 Bhubhaneswar 72.55 Chandigarh 65.72 Dehradun 68.01 Gandhinagar 72.74 Gangtok 69.45 Guwahati 70.65 Hyderabad 73.56 Imphal 65.75 Itanagar 64.98 Jaipur 72.09 Jammu 68.85 Jullunder 67.6 Kohima 66.06 Lucknow 67.83 Panjim 68.88 Patna 72.35 Pondicherry 69.92 Port Blair 63.45 Raipur 73.07 Ranchi 71.46 Shillong 67.51 Shimla 67.32 Srinagar 71.07 Trivandrum 72.45 Silvasa 68.5 Daman 68.43 Credit: www.iocl.com

Petrol prices on Friday were slashed between 14-18 paise a litre. In Delhi, prices were cut by 14 paise to Rs 76.02, while in Mumbai the petrol prices were brought down by 18 paise a litre, information on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) revealed. At the same time, Kolkata and Chennai saw the petrol price cut by 13 paise, and 15 paise respectively. Petrol prices have continuously been cut from May 30 onwards as the fuel prices were rising before then, and even touched Rs 78.43 a day prior to that i.e. on May 29. In the past 24 days, the prices have been slashed by Rs 2.41 in Delhi and 2.5 in Mumbai. On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were cut.However, diesel prices were kept same today. In Delhi, the fuel prices stand at Rs 67.68. At the same time, diesel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 71.99, Rs 70.23 and Rs 71.44, respectively.From May 30, diesel prices are also being slashed continuously since the were rising before then and had even touched Rs 69.31 in Delhi, Rs 71.86 in Kolkata, Rs 73.79 in Mumbai and Rs 73.18 in Chennai respectively a day prior to that i.e. on May 29.In past 24 days, diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 1.63 in Delhi and Rs 1.8 in MumbaiPrior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.In the global markets, however, oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.Brent crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.07 per barrel at 6.04 am, up $1.02 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their last close. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a producer cartel de-facto led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, is meeting together with some non-OPEC members including top producer Russia at its headquarters in the Austrian capital to discuss output policy.The group started withholding supply in 2017 to prop up prices. (With Reuters inputs)