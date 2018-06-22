Petrol Prices Cut Up To 18 Paise, Diesel Stays Uniform. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

Petrol prices in metro cities
|Delhi
|76.02
|Kolkata
|78.7
|Mumbai
|83.74
|Chennai
|78.89
|Credit: www.iocl.com
Petrol prices in other cities
|Agartala
|71.85
|Aizwal
|71.97
|Ambala
|76.14
|Bangalore
|77.25
|Bhopal
|81.6
|Bhubhaneswar
|74.85
|Chandigarh
|73.12
|Dehradun
|77.44
|Gandhinagar
|75.33
|Gangtok
|79.1
|Guwahati
|78.15
|Hyderabad
|80.52
|Imphal
|74.11
|Itanagar
|71.94
|Jaipur
|78.75
|Jammu
|77.76
|Jullunder
|81.22
|Kohima
|74.51
|Lucknow
|76.92
|Panjim
|70.05
|Patna
|81.51
|Pondicherry
|74.83
|Port Blair
|65.55
|Raipur
|76.43
|Ranchi
|76.08
|Shillong
|75.44
|Shimla
|76.19
|Srinagar
|80.45
|Trivandrum
|79.11
|Silvasa
|73.95
|Daman
|73.88
|Credit: www.iocl.com
However, diesel prices were kept same today. In Delhi, the fuel prices stand at Rs 67.68. At the same time, diesel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 71.99, Rs 70.23 and Rs 71.44, respectively.
Diesel prices in metro cities
|Delhi
|67.68
|Kolkata
|70.23
|Mumbai
|71.99
|Chennai
|71.44
|Credit: www.iocl.com
From May 30, diesel prices are also being slashed continuously since the were rising before then and had even touched Rs 69.31 in Delhi, Rs 71.86 in Kolkata, Rs 73.79 in Mumbai and Rs 73.18 in Chennai respectively a day prior to that i.e. on May 29.
Diesel prices in other cities
|Agartala
|65.84
|Aizwal
|65.03
|Ambala
|68.19
|Bangalore
|68.73
|Bhopal
|71.23
|Bhubhaneswar
|72.55
|Chandigarh
|65.72
|Dehradun
|68.01
|Gandhinagar
|72.74
|Gangtok
|69.45
|Guwahati
|70.65
|Hyderabad
|73.56
|Imphal
|65.75
|Itanagar
|64.98
|Jaipur
|72.09
|Jammu
|68.85
|Jullunder
|67.6
|Kohima
|66.06
|Lucknow
|67.83
|Panjim
|68.88
|Patna
|72.35
|Pondicherry
|69.92
|Port Blair
|63.45
|Raipur
|73.07
|Ranchi
|71.46
|Shillong
|67.51
|Shimla
|67.32
|Srinagar
|71.07
|Trivandrum
|72.45
|Silvasa
|68.5
|Daman
|68.43
|Credit: www.iocl.com
In past 24 days, diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 1.63 in Delhi and Rs 1.8 in Mumbai
Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.
In the global markets, however, oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.
Brent crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.07 per barrel at 6.04 am, up $1.02 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their last close.
CommentsThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a producer cartel de-facto led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, is meeting together with some non-OPEC members including top producer Russia at its headquarters in the Austrian capital to discuss output policy.
The group started withholding supply in 2017 to prop up prices. (With Reuters inputs)