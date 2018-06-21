Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 14 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City Today In Delhi and Kolkata, petrol prices were cut by 11 paise. In Mumbai, petrol prices came down by 14 paise, and by 12 paise in Chennai.

Share EMAIL PRINT A day after keeping them steady, fuel prices were slashed by upto 14 paise today



Just as petrol, diesel prices were cut today in the range of 10-14 paise in the metro cities. In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai prices were cut by 10 paise whereas diesel prices came down by 14 paise in Mumbai.



Petrol Prices (Metro cities)

Delhi 76.16 Kolkata 78.83 Mumbai 83.92 Chennai 79.04

Petrol Prices (other cities)

Agartala 71.98 Aizwal 72.1 Ambala 76.28 Bangalore 77.39 Bhopal 81.75 Bhubhaneswar 74.98 Chandigarh 73.25 Dehradun 77.55 Gandhinagar 75.47 Gangtok 79.25 Guwahati 78.29 Hyderabad 80.67 Imphal 74.25 Itanagar 72.08 Jaipur 78.9 Jammu 77.89 Jullunder 81.36 Kohima 74.65 Lucknow 77.03 Panjim 70.18 Patna 81.65 Pondicherry 74.97 Port Blair 65.66 Raipur 76.57 Ranchi 76.19 Shillong 75.58 Shimla 76.33 Srinagar 80.59 Trivandrum 79.26 Silvasa 74.09 Daman 74.02

It is worth noting that In the past 21 days, the petrol prices have declined by Rs 1.53 in Delhi, while the diesel prices declined by Rs 1.52. On June 1, petrol prices stood at Rs. 78.29 in Delhi, Rs 80.92 in Mumbai, Rs 86.10 in Kolkata and Rs 81.28 in Chennai. Similarly, diesel prices in the beginning of the month were at Rs 69.20 in Delhi, Rs 71.75 in Mumbai, Rs 73.67 in Kolkata and Rs 73.06 in Chennai.



Diesel Prices (metro cities)

Delhi 67.68 Kolkata 70.23 Mumbai 71.99 Chennai 71.44

From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were raised in the range of Rs. 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.



Diesel Prices (other cities)

Agartala 65.84 Aizwal 65.03 Ambala 68.19 Bangalore 68.73 Bhopal 71.23 Bhubhaneswar 72.55 Chandigarh 65.72 Dehradun 68.01 Gandhinagar 72.74 Gangtok 69.45 Guwahati 70.65 Hyderabad 73.56 Imphal 65.75 Itanagar 64.98 Jaipur 72.09 Jammu 68.85 Jullunder 67.6 Kohima 66.06 Lucknow 67.83 Panjim 68.88 Patna 72.35 Pondicherry 69.92 Port Blair 63.45 Raipur 73.07 Ranchi 71.46 Shillong 67.51 Shimla 67.32 Srinagar 71.07 Trivandrum 72.45 Silvasa 68.5 Daman 68.43



Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.



In the international market also, oil prices dipped as Iran signaled it could be won over to a small rise in OPEC crude output, likely paving the road for the producer cartel to agree a supply increase during a meeting on June 22. However prices were prevented from falling further by record refinery runs in the United states and a large decline in UScrude inventories, a sign of strong fuel demand.



Brent crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.55 per barrel at 6 am, down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.



