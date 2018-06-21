Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 14 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City Today

Just as petrol, diesel prices were cut today in the range of 10-14 paise in the metro cities. In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai prices were cut by 10 paise whereas diesel prices came down by 14 paise in Mumbai.
Petrol Prices (Metro cities)
|Delhi
|76.16
|Kolkata
|78.83
|Mumbai
|83.92
|Chennai
|79.04
Petrol Prices (other cities)
|Agartala
|71.98
|Aizwal
|72.1
|Ambala
|76.28
|Bangalore
|77.39
|Bhopal
|81.75
|Bhubhaneswar
|74.98
|Chandigarh
|73.25
|Dehradun
|77.55
|Gandhinagar
|75.47
|Gangtok
|79.25
|Guwahati
|78.29
|Hyderabad
|80.67
|Imphal
|74.25
|Itanagar
|72.08
|Jaipur
|78.9
|Jammu
|77.89
|Jullunder
|81.36
|Kohima
|74.65
|Lucknow
|77.03
|Panjim
|70.18
|Patna
|81.65
|Pondicherry
|74.97
|Port Blair
|65.66
|Raipur
|76.57
|Ranchi
|76.19
|Shillong
|75.58
|Shimla
|76.33
|Srinagar
|80.59
|Trivandrum
|79.26
|Silvasa
|74.09
|Daman
|74.02
It is worth noting that In the past 21 days, the petrol prices have declined by Rs 1.53 in Delhi, while the diesel prices declined by Rs 1.52. On June 1, petrol prices stood at Rs. 78.29 in Delhi, Rs 80.92 in Mumbai, Rs 86.10 in Kolkata and Rs 81.28 in Chennai. Similarly, diesel prices in the beginning of the month were at Rs 69.20 in Delhi, Rs 71.75 in Mumbai, Rs 73.67 in Kolkata and Rs 73.06 in Chennai.
Diesel Prices (metro cities)
|Delhi
|67.68
|Kolkata
|70.23
|Mumbai
|71.99
|Chennai
|71.44
From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were raised in the range of Rs. 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.
Diesel Prices (other cities)
|Agartala
|65.84
|Aizwal
|65.03
|Ambala
|68.19
|Bangalore
|68.73
|Bhopal
|71.23
|Bhubhaneswar
|72.55
|Chandigarh
|65.72
|Dehradun
|68.01
|Gandhinagar
|72.74
|Gangtok
|69.45
|Guwahati
|70.65
|Hyderabad
|73.56
|Imphal
|65.75
|Itanagar
|64.98
|Jaipur
|72.09
|Jammu
|68.85
|Jullunder
|67.6
|Kohima
|66.06
|Lucknow
|67.83
|Panjim
|68.88
|Patna
|72.35
|Pondicherry
|69.92
|Port Blair
|63.45
|Raipur
|73.07
|Ranchi
|71.46
|Shillong
|67.51
|Shimla
|67.32
|Srinagar
|71.07
|Trivandrum
|72.45
|Silvasa
|68.5
|Daman
|68.43
Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.
CommentsIn the international market also, oil prices dipped as Iran signaled it could be won over to a small rise in OPEC crude output, likely paving the road for the producer cartel to agree a supply increase during a meeting on June 22. However prices were prevented from falling further by record refinery runs in the United states and a large decline in UScrude inventories, a sign of strong fuel demand.
Brent crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.55 per barrel at 6 am, down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.