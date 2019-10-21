Petrol Prices Unchanged For Sixth Day In A Row. How Much You Pay For Fuel Today

Domestic prices of petrol and diesel are broadly determined by crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

Domestic fuel prices remained unchanged at existing prices on Monday, marking a sixth straight pause in petrol rates across metros. With effect from 6 am on October 21, the price of petrol was Rs 73.27 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.88 per litre in Mumbai - the same levels as Sunday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The rate of diesel stood at Rs 66.17 per litre and Rs 69.35 per litre in the two metros respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)

Here's how petrol and diesel rates have moved so far this month:

Date Delhi Mumbai Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel October 21, 2019 73.27 66.17 78.88 69.35 October 20, 2019 73.27 66.17 78.88 69.35 October 19, 2019 73.27 66.24 78.88 69.43 October 18, 2019 73.27 66.31 78.88 69.50 October 17, 2019 73.27 66.41 78.88 69.61 October 16, 2019 73.27 66.41 78.88 69.61 October 15, 2019 73.27 66.41 78.88 69.61 October 14, 2019 73.32 66.46 78.93 69.66 October 13, 2019 73.32 66.46 78.93 69.66 October 12, 2019 73.32 66.46 78.93 69.66 October 11, 2019 73.42 66.6 79.03 69.81 October 10, 2019 73.54 66.75 79.15 69.97 October 09, 2019 73.59 66.81 79.2 70.03 October 08, 2019 73.59 66.81 79.2 70.03 October 07, 2019 73.76 66.91 79.37 70.14 October 06, 2019 73.89 67.03 79.5 70.27 October 05, 2019 74.04 67.15 79.65 70.39 October 04, 2019 74.33 67.35 79.93 70.61 October 03, 2019 74.51 67.43 80.11 70.69 October 02, 2019 74.61 67.49 80.21 70.76 October 01, 2019 74.61 67.49 80.21 70.76

Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes - determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates - are effected at the fuel stations at 6 am.

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been lowered by Rs 1.15 per litre - or 1.55 per cent - so far this month, and the rate of diesel cut by Rs 1.16 per litre (1.72 per cent), data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.

