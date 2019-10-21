Petrol Prices Unchanged For Sixth Day In A Row. How Much You Pay For Fuel Today

Domestic fuel prices remained unchanged at existing prices on Monday, marking a sixth straight pause in petrol rates across metros. With effect from 6 am on October 21, the price of petrol was Rs 73.27 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.88 per litre in Mumbai - the same levels as Sunday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The rate of diesel stood at Rs 66.17 per litre and Rs 69.35 per litre in the two metros respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)
Here's how petrol and diesel rates have moved so far this month:
|Date
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Diesel
|October 21, 2019
|73.27
|66.17
|78.88
|69.35
|October 20, 2019
|73.27
|66.17
|78.88
|69.35
|October 19, 2019
|73.27
|66.24
|78.88
|69.43
|October 18, 2019
|73.27
|66.31
|78.88
|69.50
|October 17, 2019
|73.27
|66.41
|78.88
|69.61
|October 16, 2019
|73.27
|66.41
|78.88
|69.61
|October 15, 2019
|73.27
|66.41
|78.88
|69.61
|October 14, 2019
|73.32
|66.46
|78.93
|69.66
|October 13, 2019
|73.32
|66.46
|78.93
|69.66
|October 12, 2019
|73.32
|66.46
|78.93
|69.66
|October 11, 2019
|73.42
|66.6
|79.03
|69.81
|October 10, 2019
|73.54
|66.75
|79.15
|69.97
|October 09, 2019
|73.59
|66.81
|79.2
|70.03
|October 08, 2019
|73.59
|66.81
|79.2
|70.03
|October 07, 2019
|73.76
|66.91
|79.37
|70.14
|October 06, 2019
|73.89
|67.03
|79.5
|70.27
|October 05, 2019
|74.04
|67.15
|79.65
|70.39
|October 04, 2019
|74.33
|67.35
|79.93
|70.61
|October 03, 2019
|74.51
|67.43
|80.11
|70.69
|October 02, 2019
|74.61
|67.49
|80.21
|70.76
|October 01, 2019
|74.61
|67.49
|80.21
|70.76
Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes - determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates - are effected at the fuel stations at 6 am.
In Delhi, the price of petrol has been lowered by Rs 1.15 per litre - or 1.55 per cent - so far this month, and the rate of diesel cut by Rs 1.16 per litre (1.72 per cent), data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.
