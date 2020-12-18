Petrol , Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies maintained petrol and diesel prices unchanged at existing levels for a tenth straight day on Friday. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained at Rs 83.71 per litre, and diesel was at Rs 73.87 per litre — the same levels as Thursday, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. The fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among the four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, three oil marketing companies — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes are effected at fuel stations with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, oil climbed on December 17 and touched a nine-month high, with traders optimistic about progress toward a US fiscal stimulus deal and record-breaking refining demand in China and India.