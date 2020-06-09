How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility that enables the public to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel on their mobile. Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate. Making use of Indian Oil's service, a person can receive the latest prices of normal as well as premium fuel in a location by sending an SMS to 9224992249. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Third Straight Day)
How To Receive Indian Oil Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile
The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.
Here's are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:
|City
|SMS Text
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 54 paise per litre and 58 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Tuesday.
Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.