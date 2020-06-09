How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City

An SMS needs to be sent to 9224992249 in a given format to make use of the Indian Oil facility

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility that enables the public to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel on their mobile. Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate. Making use of Indian Oil's service, a person can receive the latest prices of normal as well as premium fuel in a location by sending an SMS to 9224992249. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Third Straight Day)

How To Receive Indian Oil Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

Here's are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:

City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Chennai RSP 133593 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Kolkata RSP 119941 Lucknow RSP 155054 Mumbai RSP 108412 New Delhi RSP 102072 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 54 paise per litre and 58 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.