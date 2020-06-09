How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 54 paise per litre and 58 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Tuesday.

An SMS needs to be sent to 9224992249 in a given format to make use of the Indian Oil facility

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility that enables the public to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel on their mobile. Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate. Making use of Indian Oil's service, a person can receive the latest prices of normal as well as premium fuel in a location by sending an SMS to 9224992249. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Third Straight Day)

How To Receive Indian Oil Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

Here's are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:

CitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
ChennaiRSP 133593
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
KolkataRSP 119941
LucknowRSP 155054
MumbaiRSP 108412
New DelhiRSP 102072
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 54 paise per litre and 58 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

