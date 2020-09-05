Diesel Price Marginally Cut, Petrol Rate Left Unchanged

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state

State-run oil marketing companies marginally lowered the prices of diesel in metros on Saturday, while maintaining petrol rates at existing levels. In Delhi, the price of diesel was reduced to Rs 73.27 per litre, from Rs 73.40 per litre, with effect from 6 am on September 5, whereas that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 82.08 per litre, according to notifications by state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 79.81 per litre, from Rs 79.94 per litre, while that of petrol was kept at Rs 88.73 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 5:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.27 Kolkata 83.57 76.77 Mumbai 88.73 79.81 Chennai 85.04 78.58 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, Indian Oil and two other state-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - review the petrol and diesel rates in various parts of the country on a daily basis. Any changes in rates are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.