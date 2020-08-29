How To Know Current Petrol And Diesel Prices Through SMS

A user can find information on latest petrol and diesel prices applicable in different parts of the country by sending an SMS in a particular format suggested by Indian Oil.

Indian Oil and two other state-run firms account for the majority of fuel pumps in the country

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based service which enables users to receive information on current fuel prices in different parts of the country on their mobile. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil Corporation, which along with two other state-run oil companies accounts for the majority of fuel pumps in the country, has increased the prices of petrol marginally over past few days, but maintained the diesel rates at existing levels.  

Here's how to get latest information on petrol and diesel prices using Indian Oil's SMS-based facility:

In order to use the service provided by Indian Oil, users are required to send an SMS to the number 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are 41 dealer codes you can use to receive latest petrol and diesel rates applicable in cities:

CitySMS Text
New DelhiRSP 102072
MumbaiRSP 108412
ChennaiRSP 133593
KolkataRSP 119941
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Once the user sends the SMS in the given format, Indian Oil sends the desired information through an SMS subsequently. 

