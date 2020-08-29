How To Know Current Petrol And Diesel Prices Through SMS

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based service which enables users to receive information on current fuel prices in different parts of the country on their mobile. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil Corporation, which along with two other state-run oil companies accounts for the majority of fuel pumps in the country, has increased the prices of petrol marginally over past few days, but maintained the diesel rates at existing levels.
Here's how to get latest information on petrol and diesel prices using Indian Oil's SMS-based facility:
In order to use the service provided by Indian Oil, users are required to send an SMS to the number 9224992249 in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here are 41 dealer codes you can use to receive latest petrol and diesel rates applicable in cities:
|City
|SMS Text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
Once the user sends the SMS in the given format, Indian Oil sends the desired information through an SMS subsequently.