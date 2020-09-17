Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By 13-20 Paise On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

The state-run oil marketing companies slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by 13-20 paise across the metros on September 17, i.e. Thursday. In Delhi, the prices of petrol were cut to Rs 81.40 per litre from Rs 81.55 per litre and diesel rates were brought down to Rs 72.37 per litre from Rs 72.56 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were reduced to Rs 88.07 per litre from Rs 88.21 per litre and diesel prices were lowered to Rs 77.73 per litre from Rs 79.05 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 17:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.40 72.37 Kolkata 82.92 75.87 Mumbai 88.07 78.85 Chennai 84.44 77.73 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, following a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories and as Hurricane Sally forced a swath of U.S. offshore production to shut.

Brent crude settled at $42.22 a barrel, up $1.69, or 4.2 per cent. U.S. crude finished $1.88, or 4.9 per cent.at $40.16 a barrel.