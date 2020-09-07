Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile, Here's How

Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis.

Indian Oil and two other state-run companies review petrol and diesel rates every day

Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices: State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based service which enables users to receive the latest petrol and diesel prices on their mobile. Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. To receive information on latest fuel rates in different locations, the user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are 41 dealer codes you can use to receive latest petrol and diesel rates applicable in cities:

CitySMS Text
New DelhiRSP 102072
MumbaiRSP 108412
ChennaiRSP 133593
KolkataRSP 119941
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel pumps in the country. The rates are revised from time to time to align them with changes in the price of crude oil.

