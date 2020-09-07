Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile, Here's How

Indian Oil and two other state-run companies review petrol and diesel rates every day

Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices: State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based service which enables users to receive the latest petrol and diesel prices on their mobile. Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. To receive information on latest fuel rates in different locations, the user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are 41 dealer codes you can use to receive latest petrol and diesel rates applicable in cities:

City SMS Text New Delhi RSP 102072 Mumbai RSP 108412 Chennai RSP 133593 Kolkata RSP 119941 Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Lucknow RSP 155054 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel pumps in the country. The rates are revised from time to time to align them with changes in the price of crude oil.