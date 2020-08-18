Petrol Prices Hiked For Third Consecutive Day, Diesel Remains Unchanged On Tuesday

Fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates: Petrol prices were hiked across the metros for the third consecutive day, on Tuesday i.e. August 18, after a gap of more than a month, while the diesel prices were kept unchanged. The price of petrol were increased to Rs 80.90 from Rs 80.73 per litre in Delhi and to Rs 87.58 from Rs 87.45 in Mumbai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 18, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.90 73.56 Kolkata 82.43 77.06 Mumbai 87.58 80.11 Chennai 83.99 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The three companies implement any revisions in the prices with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, mostly holding onto overnight gains after OPEC+ said the producer grouping is almost fully complying with output cuts to support prices amid a drop in demand for fuel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $45.31 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after gaining 1.3 per cent on Monday. US crude was down 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $42.81 a barrel, having risen 2.1 per cent in the previous session.