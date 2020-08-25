Petrol Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day On Tuesday

Petrol Diesel Price in India: Fuel prices vary nationwide due to crude oil prices and local taxes.

Domestic petrol prices were raised in the metros for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, i.e. August 25, whereas diesel rates were left unchanged at existing levels. With today's hike, petrol prices have been raised nine times in the past ten days. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of petrol were raised by 9-11 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on August 25, according to notifications from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.73 from Rs 81.62 per litre, while diesel prices were kept steady at Rs 73.56 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 25:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.73 73.56 Kolkata 83.24 77.06 Mumbai 88.39 80.11 Chennai 84.73 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel outlets in the country, and review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday as storms headed for the Gulf of Mexico shut more than half of the region's offshore production, with the more dangerous of the two storms expected to strike later in the week.

Brent crude settled at $45.13 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 1.76 per cent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $42.62 a barrel, rising 28 cents, or 0.66 per cent.