Petrol Prices Hiked by 4-5 Paise Across Metros On Tuesday

Petrol and diesel prices vary across the country due to crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol prices were raised 4-5 paise across the metros on September 1, i.e. Tuesday, while the diesel prices were left unchanged. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 82.08 from Rs 82.03 paise per litre, while diesel was untouched at Rs 73.56 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices were hiked to Rs 88.73 from Rs 88.68 per litre, while diesel was steady at Rs 80.11 per litre. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and implement any revisions with effect from 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol have been increased on 14 out of 17 days in Delhi. The price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 1.65 per litre in the national capital during this period. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 31:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.56 Kolkata 83.57 77.06 Mumbai 88.73 80.11 Chennai 85.04 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates, and local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing overnight losses, as investors shifted to risk assets and out of the safe-haven U.S. dollar, which slid to a more than two-year low.

Brent crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $45.55 a barrel at 0055 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $42.82 a barrel.