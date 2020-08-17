Petrol Prices Hiked Across Metros For Second Consecutive Day

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Revisions in the prices come into effect at 6 am every day.

Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates: Petrol prices were hiked across the metros for the second consecutive day, on Monday i.e. August 17, after a gap of more than a month, while the diesel prices were kept unchanged. The price of petrol were increased to Rs 80.73 per litre in Delhi from the previous day's Rs 80.57 per litre and to Rs 87.45 in Mumbai from the earlier Rs 87.31 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 17, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.73 73.56 Kolkata 82.30 77.06 Mumbai 87.45 80.11 Chennai 83.87 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The three companies implement any revisions in the prices with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed higher on Monday, lifted by China's plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies.

Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $45.01 a barrel by 0023 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $42.28 a barrel.