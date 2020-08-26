Petrol Price Hike Paused After Six Days, On Wednesday

Fuel prices vary across the country due to crude oil prices, foreign exchange rates and local taxes

Domestic petrol prices were left unchanged in the metros on Wednesday, i.e. August 26 after six consecutive daily hikes, and diesel rates were untouched as well. In Delhi, the price of petrol was steady at Rs 81.73 per litre, while diesel prices were kept steady at Rs 73.56 per litre, with effect from 6 am on August 26, according to notifications from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 26:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.73 73.56 Kolkata 83.24 77.06 Mumbai 88.39 80.11 Chennai 84.73 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel outlets in the country, and review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose to a five-month high on Tuesday as U.S. producers shut most offshore output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura even as rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe capped gains.

Brent futures rose 73 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $45.86 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 73 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $43.35.