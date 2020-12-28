Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Monday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel rates unchanged for the 20th straight day on Monday, December 28. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 83.71 per litre, and diesel remained constant at Rs 73.87 per litre — the same level as on Sunday, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. The fuel prices in the financial capital are the highest among the four metros across the country. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)



Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies in the country - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the domestic fuel prices with that of global benchmarks by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, oil prices inched higher on Thursday, helped by late-day buying in a low-volume session to close out the week. U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 11 cents to $48.23 a barrel, while brent crude futures settled 9 cents higher at $51.29. Volumes were light on the last trading day before the Christmas holiday.