Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady On Wednesday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged across the metros on Wednesday i.e. September 30. The prices of diesel were revised downwards for five straight days until Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 70.63 per litre, with effect from 6 am on September 28, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were untouched at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 77.04 per litre respectively.

Currently, fuel rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 29:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.63 Mumbai 87.74 77.04 Chennai 84.14 76.10 Kolkata 82.59 74.15 Source: Indian Oil

The three state-run companies revise petrol and diesel rates from time to time to align them with global benchmark oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, extending big losses from the previous session amid rising concerns about fuel demand as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Brent crude dropped 23 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $41.03 per barrel by 0048 GMT. West Texas Intermediate fell 26 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $39.29.