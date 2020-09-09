Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Wednesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was maintained at Rs 82.08 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 73.16 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were kept unchanged at Rs 88.73 per litre and diesel prices were left untouched at Rs 79.69 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 8:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.16 Kolkata 83.57 76.66 Mumbai 88.73 79.69 Chennai 85.04 78.48 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil futures tumbled on Tuesday, with Brent dropping below $40 a barrel for the first time since June and U.S. crude off more than 8 per cent, after Saudi Arabia cut its October selling prices and there was a flare-up of coronavirus cases around the world.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.12 or 7.9 per cent, to $36.65 at 1:00 PM EDT (1700 GMT), the lowest since June 15. Brent crude fell $2.26, or 5.4 per cent, to $39.75 a barrel.