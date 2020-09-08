Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

Any revision in prices are implement at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am each day.

State-run oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was maintained at Rs 82.08 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 73.16 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were kept unchanged at Rs 88.73 per litre and diesel prices were left untouched at Rs 79.69 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 8:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.16 Kolkata 83.57 76.66 Mumbai 88.73 79.69 Chennai 85.04 78.48 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and as uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery.

Brent crude was trading at $42.03 a barrel, down 63 cents or 1.5 per cent, by 1555 GMT, after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30. West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 67 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $39.10 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.