Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

The prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel remained at existing levels on Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, while in Mumbai, the price of petrol was constant at Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel was Rs 80.11 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in the country, and state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates.

While the prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Meanwhile, crude oil gained more ground on Tuesday, with prices underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen.

Brent crude added 7 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $45.06 a barrel, as of 0027 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude rose 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $42.08 a barrel.