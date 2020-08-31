Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday

Petrol and diesel prices vary across the country due to crude oil prices and local taxes.

There was no change in the petrol and diesel prices on August 31, i.e. Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 82.03 paise per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 73.56 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices remained constant at Rs 88.68 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 80.11 per litre. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and implement any revisions with effect from 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol have been increased on 13 out of 16 days in Delhi. The price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 1.60 per litre in the national capital during this period. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 31:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.03 73.56 Kolkata 83.52 77.06 Mumbai 88.68 80.11 Chennai 85.00 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates, and local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices nudged up on Monday, with Brent futures set to post a fifth straight monthly gain, as global stimulus measures underpin prices even as demand struggles to return to pre-COVID levels in a well supplied market.

Brent crude futures for November climbed 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $46.08 a barrel by 0038 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.11 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent.