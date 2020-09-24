Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged across the metros for the second consecutive day, on Thursday. In Delhi, the rate of petrol was steady at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 71.28 per litre with effect from 6 am on September 24, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, there was no change in the petrol and diesel prices at Rs 87.74 and Rs 77.73 respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 24:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 71.28 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Mumbai 87.74 77.73 Chennai 84.14 76.72 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marking companies such as Indian Oil Corporation review the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by U.S. government data that showed crude and fuel inventories dropped last week, though concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to settle at $41.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 13 cents to settle at $39.93 a barrel.