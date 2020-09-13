Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Sunday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax and local taxes.

State-run oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel constant across the metros on September 13, i.e. Sunday. In Delhi, the prices of petrol were unchanged at Rs 81.86 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 72.93 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol remained at Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel prices were at Rs 79.45 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 13:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.86 72.93 Kolkata 83.36 76.43 Mumbai 88.51 79.45 Chennai 84.85 78.26 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices were little changed on Friday. Brent ended the session down 23 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $39.83 a barrel and U.S. crude settled up 3 cents at $37.33 a barrel.