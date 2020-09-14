Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By 13-16 Paise On Monday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies cut the prices of petrol and diesel by 13-16 paise across the metros on September 14, i.e. Monday. In Delhi, the prices of petrol were slashed to Rs 81.72 from Rs 81.86 per litre and diesel rates were cut to Rs 72.78 from Rs 72.93 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were reduced to Rs 88.38 from Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel prices were lowered to Rs 79.29 from Rs 79.45 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 14:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.72 72.78 Kolkata 83.23 76.28 Mumbai 88.38 79.29 Chennai 84.72 78.12 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices were mixed on Monday with US crude rising as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico forced rigs to shutdown, but the gains were kept in check by wider concerns about excess supply and falling demand for fuels.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $37.42 a barrel by around 0050 GMT. Brent crude was down 3 cents at $39.80 a barrel.