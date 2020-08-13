No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices On Thursday

The prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel remained at existing levels on Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, while in Mumbai, the price of petrol was constant at Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel was Rs 80.11 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT). State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates. The price revisions, if any, are implemented at the pumps with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

The prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, while diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Meanwhile, crude prices rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after government data showed US oil inventories fell across the board, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's biggest economy will withstand the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude settled up 93 cents, or 2.1 per cent, at $45.43 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate oil ended $1.06, or 2.6 per cent, higher at $42.67 a barrel, having dropped 0.8 per cent in the previous session.