Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Sunday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Fuel rates have remained unchanged for over 16 consecutive days. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 90.40 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 80.73 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel is Rs 87.81 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Presently, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states in India due to the value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.40 80.73 Mumbai 96.83 87.81 Chennai 92.43 85.75 Kolkata 90.62 83.61 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 30, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.21 per cent to $67.73 per barrel. The rupee snapped its four-day winning streak on Friday to settle on a flat note, two paise lower at 74.09 against the US dollar.