Petrol, Diesel Rates Cut Across Metros On Tuesday

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been cut across the four metros on Tuesday, March 30. In Delhi, petrol rates were lowered by 22 paise from Rs 90.78 per litre to Rs 90.56 per litre and diesel was reduced by 23 paise from Rs 81.10 per litre to Rs 80.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 96.98 per litre and Rs 87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. The fuel rates in Mumbai are currently the highest among all the four metros. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Source: Indian Oil

The domestic petrol and diesel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Monday after Reuters reported that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. Futures had fallen earlier in the session on news that a container ship in the Suez Canal blocking traffic for nearly a week had been refloated.

Brent oil rose 26 cents to $64.83 a barrel by 1:08 p.m. EDT and U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $61.44 a barrel.