Petrol, Diesel Rates Steady For Eighteenth Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for 18 days in a row on Wednesday, March 17. The state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation had last raised fuel prices on February 27 to an all-time high of Rs 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, fuel rates have been steady across the four metro cities. As of now, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.60 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any revisions in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day. The domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers. Brent crude futures for May settled at $68.88 a barrel, losing 34 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at $65.39 a barrel, shedding 22 cents.