Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Seventh Straight Day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for seventh straight day on Monday (December 14). In the national capital, the price of petrol remained constant at Rs 83.71 per litre with effect from 6 am on Monday, and that of diesel was unchanged at Rs 73.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. In Delhi, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel prices, by Rs 3.40 per litre in the last 22 days. The fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)



Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

Oil companies align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by considering the changes in the foreign exchange levels. Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT).

The state-owned oil marketing firms Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which currently own the majority of fuel stations across the country, review the fuel prices on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday, pushing brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now.

Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $50.05 a barrel by 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $46.61 a barrel.