Petrol, Diesel Price Kept Unchanged On Friday

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday, April 23. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 90.40 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 80.73 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, among the four metro cities, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai. Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel is at Rs 87.81 per litre in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states in India due to value-added tax (VAT). (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.40 80.73 Mumbai 96.83 87.81 Chennai 92.43 85.75 Kolkata 90.62 83.61 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil rates by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Oil prices climbed on Friday, buoyed by hopes demand will recover as economic growth picks up and lockdowns ease, but worries about India's surging second wave of COVID-19 cases limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $65.77 a barrel at 0450 GMT, after rising 8 cents on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 45 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $61.88 a barrel, also after an 8 cent rise on Thursday.