Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After 2-Day Pause; Petrol Crosses Rs 93 In Delhi

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Friday, May 20, after a gap of two days. In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 19 paise from Rs 92.85 per litre to Rs 93.04 per litre and diesel rates have been hiked by 29 paise from Rs 83.51 per litre to Rs 83.80 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai. In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices stand at Rs 99.32 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 91.01 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner.

The fuel prices have been hiked 11 times since May 4, when the state-owned oil companies ended a hiatus in rate revision that was observed during assembly elections. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.04 83.80 Mumbai 99.32 91.01 Chennai 94.71 88.62 Kolkata 93.11 86.64 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday, marking a third day of losses, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Brent crude fell $1.55, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $65.11 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude ended $1.31, or 2.1 per cent, lower at $62.05 a barrel.