Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged In Metros On Saturday

Currently, the price of petrol is at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi, and diesel at Rs73.56 per litre

State-run oil marketing companies maintained petrol and diesel prices at existing levels on Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, and at Rs 87.19 per litre and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, domestic fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis, and any revisions implemented at the pumps with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

The prices of petrol have been steady for more than a month, but diesel rates revised on many occasions. On Friday, the price of diesel was reduced by more than Rs 8 per litre in the national capital, a day after the Delhi government slashed the VAT applicable to the fuel to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent.

Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In Four Metros (In Rupees Per Litre)

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.10 77.04 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to factors such as VAT.

Crude oil prices gained some ground on Friday, a day after touching three-week lows, responding to a record decline in US growth as the coronavirus ravaged the world's biggest economy and oil consumer. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.62 per cent to close at $43.52 per barrel on Friday.

The rupee ended marginally higher at 74.81 against the US dollar on Friday, still down nearly 5 per cent so far this year.