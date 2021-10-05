Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again On Tuesday; Petrol Nears Rs 109 In Mumbai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Tuesday i.e. October 5, after a hiatus of a day. In the national capital, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 102.39 per litre to Rs 102.64 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.07 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol is priced at Rs 108.67 per litre and diesel is Rs 98.80 per litre. Fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 102.64 91.07 Mumbai 108.67 98.80 Chennai 100.23 95.59 Kolkata 103.36 94.17 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.