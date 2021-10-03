Fuel Prices Hiked Again Across Metros, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Chennai

Petrol and Diesel Price: Fuel rates were hiked on October 3 for the third consecutive day

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day on Sunday, October 3, a day after they had touched record highs across all the four metros and also in many cities in the country. In the national capital, where petrol prices had crossed the Rs 102 mark on Saturday, they were again hiked by 25 paise to reach Rs 102.39 per litre. Diesel price too was hiked by 30 paise to touch Rs 90.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

International oil benchmark, Brent crude had last week touched a three-year high after it had reached $80 per barrel, for the first time since October 2018.

In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities, as petrol prices were hiked by 24 paise on October 3, to reach Rs 108.43 per litre. Diesel prices were hiked by 32 paise to reach Rs 98.48 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 barrier after rates were increased by 21 paise to reach Rs 100.01 per litre while diesel there costs Rs 95.31 after a 29 paise hike. In Kolkata also, both petrol and diesel prices were hiked, however diesel rates witnessed the highest spike by 60 paise among the four metro cities. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 102.39 90.77 Mumbai 108.43 98.48 Chennai 100.01 95.31 Kolkata 103.07 93.87 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.