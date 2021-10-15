Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Surge. Check Latest Rates Here

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost Rs 111.09 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise on Friday, October 15, following a surge in global crude oil rates. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost Rs 105.14 and Rs 93.87 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation. The rates were last increased by 35 paise on Thursday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost Rs 111.09 per litre, while diesel rates surged 38 paise to cost Rs 101.78 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.14 93.87 Mumbai 111.09 101.78 Chennai 102.40 98.26 Kolkata 105.77 96.98 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, Brent crude rose 0.58% to $84.50 per barrel, approaching a three-year high hit on Monday.