Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise After Two-Day Pause. Check Latest Rates Here

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost Rs 104.79 and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday, October 14, after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost Rs 104.79 and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate were last revised on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost Rs 110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost Rs 101.40 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 104.79 93.52 Mumbai 110.75 101.40 Chennai 102.10 97.93 Kolkata 105.44 96.63 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, Brent crude rose 0.12% to $83.28 a barrel, while U.S. crude moved 1.69% higher to $80.69.