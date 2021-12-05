Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged on Sunday: Check Rates

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were steady across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday across cities on December 5. Petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 95.41 per litre, three days after the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on it from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, leading to a Rs 8 per litre reduction. Diesel prices in the national capital though remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Meanwhile petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities have remained the same since November 4, when the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.