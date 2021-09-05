Petrol And Diesel Price Today September 5, 2021: Fuel Rates Fell Across All Four Metros

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices fell across all four metros

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices fell across all the four metros on Sunday, September 5, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices went down by 15 paise to reach Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel also fell by 15 paise to reach Rs 88.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai too, petrol prices fell by 13 paise to reach Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel too fell by 14 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.19 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 88.62 Mumbai 107.26 96.19 Chennai 98.96 93.26 Kolkata 101.62 91.71 Source: Indian Oil

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are still the highest in Mumbai while petrol costs the cheapest in Chennai, where it came down by 12 paise today to sell at Rs 98.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.