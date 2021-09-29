Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are untouched across the metros on Wednesday, September 29. In the national capital, petrol prices are steady at Rs 101.39 per litre and diesel prices are constant at Rs 89.57 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the the price of petrol is Rs 107.47 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 97.21 per litre.(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.39 89.57 Mumbai 107.47 97.21 Chennai 99.15 94.17 Kolkata 101.87 92.67 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.