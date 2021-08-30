Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged Across Metros

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for the sixth consecutive day, on Monday August 30, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.92 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre, while diesel sold at Rs 96.48 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.49 88.92 Mumbai 107.52 96.48 Chennai 99.20 93.52 Kolkata 101.82 91.98 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through the Gulf of Mexico forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms.

Brent was up 16 cents or 0.2 per cent at $72.86 a barrel by 0153 and U.S oil turned negative and was down by 4 cents at $68.70 a barrel.