Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 4th Straight Day. Petrol Above Rs 101 In Chennai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Friday i.e. October 8. In Delhi, petrol price have been increased by 30 paise from Rs 103.24 per litre to Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 91.77 per litre to Rs 92.12 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol price is Rs 109.54 per litre and diesel is Rs 99.22 per litre. Fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).



Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.54 92.12 Mumbai 109.54 99.22 Chennai 101.01 96.60 Kolkata 104.23 95.23 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil futures rebounded on Thursday as the market deemed it unlikely that the United States would release emergency crude reserves or ban exports to ease tight supplies.

Brent futures rose 87 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $81.95 a barrel, while U.S crude gained 87 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $78.30 a barrel.