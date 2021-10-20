Petrol, Diesel Prices At Record High Levels After Latest Hike. See Rates

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost Rs 106.19 and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices jumped on Wednesday, October 20, to hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 106.19 and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 34 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.11, and diesel is sold at Rs 102.89 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai breached the Rs 103 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 103.31 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 106.19 94.92 Mumbai 112.11 102.89 Chennai 103.31 99.26 Kolkata 106.78 98.03 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices climbed and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe. Brent crude rose 75 cents to settle at $85.08 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 52 cents to settle at $82.96.