Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch All-Time Highs: Petrol Above Rs 102-Mark In Delhi

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel rates were hiked

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched record high on Saturday, October 2, as rates were hiked for the second straight day with global oil prices hovering at three-year highs. In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 25 paise from Rs 101.89 per litre to Rs 102.14 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 90.17 to Rs 90.47, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices have been increased by 24 paise to Rs 108.19 per litre and diesel rates were hiked by 32 paise to touch Rs 98.16 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 102.14 90.47 Mumbai 108.19 98.16 Chennai 99.80 95.02 Kolkata 102.77 93.27 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 1, the rupee broke its five-session losing streak to settle 11 paise higher at 74.12 against the US dollar, tracking strength in global currencies against the American currency. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.49 per cent to $ 77.93 per barrel.