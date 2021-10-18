Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged After Four Straight Days Of Hike. Check Latest Rates Here

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 105.84 and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Monday, October 18, after the rates were hiked for a period of four consecutive days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 105.84 and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

A litre of petrol now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 111.77, and diesel is sold at Rs 102.52 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai crossed the Rs 103 per litre mark and is currently sold at Rs 103.01 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.84 94.57 Mumbai 111.77 102.52 Chennai 103.01 98.92 Kolkata 106.43 97.68 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Oil prices hit new multi-year peaks, continuing their recent surge amid a global energy shortage, with U.S. crude at a fresh seven-year high and Brent at a three-year high. U.S. crude was last up 0.92% at $83.04 a barrel, while Brent crude was last 0.57% higher at $85.35 per barrel.