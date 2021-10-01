Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch All-Time Highs On Friday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have touched record highs across the country on Friday i.e. October 1 as global oil prices hit three-year highs. In the national capital, petrol prices have been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.17 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised price of petrol is Rs 107.95 per litre and diesel is Rs 97.84 per litre. This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.89 90.17 Mumbai 107.95 97.84 Chennai 99.58 94.74 Kolkata 102.47 93.27 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.