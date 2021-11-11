Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady For More Than A Week: Check Rates Here

Petrol and Diesel Price: Fuel rates were steady across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, November 11, days after the government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record high levels.

In the national capital, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while diesel rate is Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol and diesel rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the country, while among the four metros, they are the costliest in Mumbai. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.97 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the US, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5 per cent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3 per cent after reports that U.S. inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released some strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures last gained 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $82.82 a barrel, while WTI futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $81.51, according to news agency Reuters.