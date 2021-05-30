Petrol And Diesel Price Today May 30, 2021: Rates Remain Unchanged, Check Prices Here

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices were unchanged in all metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros on Sunday, May 30, a day after they were hiked for the 15th time since May 4. In the national capital, petrol prices were on Saturday raised by 26 paise from Rs 93.68 per litre to Rs 93.94 per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 28 paise from Rs 84.61 per litre to Rs 84.89 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

State-run oil refiners had hiked petrol and diesel prices on May 4, ending an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during the assembly elections held in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Petrol had crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai on May 29 and the price in the financial capital stands at Rs 100.19 per litre. Diesel is retailed at Rs 92.17 per litre in Mumbai. Moreover, the petrol rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Fuel rates vary across the states in the country due to value-added tax or VAT.

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.94 84.89 Mumbai 100.19 92.17 Chennai 95.51 89.65 Kolkata 93.97 87.74 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.