Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again On Sunday, Touch New High

Petrol And Diesel Rate Today In Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel rates were hiked again today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metro cities again on Sunday, June 27, according to data by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 98.11 to Rs 98.46 per litre. Diesel rates also increased by 25 paise from Rs 88.65 to Rs 88.90 per litre. In Mumbai, where petrol prices had crossed the Rs 104-mark on Saturday, were further raised by 34 paise from Rs 104.22 to Rs 104.56 per litre today. Diesel rates in the nation's commercial capital were also hiked by 26 paise from Rs 96.16 to Rs 96.42 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates have been hiked 15 times this month. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates increased in Chennai and Kolkata too, varying across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 98.46 88.90 Mumbai 104.56 96.42 Chennai 99.49 93.46 Kolkata 98.30 91.75 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.