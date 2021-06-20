Petrol And Diesel Price Today June 20, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked, Mumbai Touches New High

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices were hiked on June 20

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: After a day's pause, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on June 20 by oil marketing companies (OMCs). According to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol price was hiked by 29 paise in New Delhi to Rs 97.22 per litre, while diesel was priced at 87.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price reached a high of Rs 103.36 per litre, after being hiked by 28 paise. Diesel was priced at Rs 95.44 per litre in the commercial capital of the country. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)



Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 97.22 87.97 Mumbai 103.36 95.44 Chennai 98.40 92.58 Kolkata 97.12 90.82 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - IOC, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.