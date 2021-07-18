Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices remained unchanged

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, July 18 across the four metro cities, a day after they were hiked on July 17. On Saturday, petrol rates were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 101.54 to Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel rates remained steady at Rs 89.87 in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre, and diesel at Rs 97.45 after the hike on Saturday. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Currently, among the four metros, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil



Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.