Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Thursday

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the 18th consecutive day on Thursday, August 5. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to data by Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel is retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $70.52 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $68.33 a barrel.